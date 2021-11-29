TVLine Items: Judge Steve Harvey First Look, Ahsoka Series Casting and More

Judge Steve Harvey‘s court is in session.

ABC has released a promo for the new one-hour unscripted courtroom comedy series, premiering Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 8/7c.

In the program, “real-life people with real-life conflicts will present their case in [Harvey’s] courtroom, ranging from family disputes, unpaid bets, sour friendships and everything in between,” per the official description. “With the help of Nancy, his trusted bailiff by trade, Steve plays by his own rules, basing his courtroom on his own life experiences and some good old common sense.”

* Disney+’s forthcoming Star Wars: Ahsoka series, starring Rosario Dawson as the title character, has cast Ivanna Sakhno (High Fidelity) in an undisclosed role, our sister site Variety reports.

* Around the World in 80 Days, the upcoming Jules Verne adaptation starring David Tennant, has been picked up for a second season ahead of its series debut Sunday, Jan. 2 on PBS Masterpiece, our sister site Deadline reports.

* VICE TV has set a Monday, Jan. 10 premiere date — and released a trailer — for Season 2 of Black Market, in which the late Michael K, Williams, as host, explores the complex underworld of illicit trades and examines how such shadow economies have evolved since Season 1:

