Colton Underwood Is a 'Gay in Training' in Netflix's Coming Out Colton Trailer

Colton Underwood never thought he would come out. “I thought I was going to die with this secret,” the former Bachelor star admits in the just-released trailer for his upcoming Netflix docuseries Coming Out Colton.

Premiering on Friday, Dec. 3, the six-part series chronicles Underwood’s journey of coming out to the people closest to him, while facing his personal demons and learning how to embrace his new life as a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

The former professional football player says he “didn’t want to be gay,” as he examines how his Christian upbringing conflicts with his personal feelings. He also addresses the pain he caused Cassie Randolph, the “winner” of his season of The Bachelor. Randolph got a restraining order against Underwood in September 2020, alleging that he stalked her, harassed her with text messages, and even planted a tracking device under her car.

Along for the ride is openly gay Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy, who serves as a mentor of sorts to Underwood as he navigates his new reality. Underwood also has candid conversations with various groups within the LGBTQ+ community, including fellow gay footballer Michael Sam.

Hit PLAY on the trailer above for your first look at Coming Out Colton, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Will you be joining Underwood on his journey?