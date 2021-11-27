The TVLine-Up: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of Nov. 28

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming. Christmas Movie Guide

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, 17 new and returning series (including the final runs of Lost in Space and Money Heist), six fall finales (including The Equalizer and A Million Little Things), six films (including Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas and The Waltons’ Homecoming) and an assortment of primetime specials (headlined by Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, Mariah Carey, Kelly Clarkson and Beebo).

SUNDAY, NOV. 28

7 pm The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration special (ABC)

8 pm Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses series premiere (TBS, Cartoon Network)

8 pm One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga special (CBS)

8 pm Soul Train Awards (BET, BET Her)

8 pm The Waltons’ Homecoming TV-movie premiere (The CW)

9 pm The Equalizer fall finale (CBS)

9 pm The Great Christmas Light Fight Season 9 premiere (ABC)

9 pm The Hot Zone Season 2 (aka Anthrax) premiere (NatGeo; three-night event)

10 pm Forever Young: Searching for the Fountain of Youth special (CBS)

MONDAY, NOV. 29

8 pm The Black Pack: We Three Kings special (The CW)

8 pm CMA Country Christmas special (ABC)

8 pm Miss USA special (FYI)

9 pm We’re Here Season 2 finale (HBO)

10 pm That’s My Jam sneak preview (NBC)

TUESDAY, NOV. 30

9 pm La Brea Season 1 finale (NBC)

9 pm The Hot Zone Season 2 finale (NatGeo)

10 pm Chucky Season 1 finale (Syfy, USA Network)

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 1

3 am Candified: Home for the Holidays series premiere (Hulu; all episodes)

3 am Lost in Space final season premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am The Power of the Dog film premiere (Netflix)

3 am Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas wrap-up movie premiere (Roku)

8 pm Beebo Saves Christmas special (The CW)

8 pm The Goldbergs fall finale (ABC)

8:30 pm The Wonder Years fall finale (ABC)

9 pm The Conners fall finale (ABC)

9 pm The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 16 premiere (Bravo)

9 pm World’s Funniest Animals: Christmas special (The CW)

9:30 pm Home Economics fall finale (ABC)

10 pm It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 15 premiere (FXX; two episodes)

10 pm Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around special (NBC)

10 pm A Million Little Things fall finale (ABC)

THURSDAY, DEC. 2

3 am Baking It series premiere (Peacock; all episodes)

3 am Bruh Season 2 finale (BET+)

3 am Single All the Way film premiere (Netflix)

3 am Queen of the Universe series premiere (Paramount+)

3 am Santa Inc. series premiere (HBO Max; all episodes)

8 pm Annie Live! special (NBC)

9 pm The Great Christmas Light Fight Season 9 finale (ABC)

9 pm Shaq Life Season 2 premiere (TNT)

FRIDAY, DEC. 3

3 am Acapulco Season 1 finale (Apple TV+)

3 am Alex Rider Season 2 premiere (IMDb TV; all episodes)

3 am Diary of a Wimpy Kid film premiere (Disney+)

3 am The Great British Baking Show: Holidays Season 4 premiere (Netflix)

3 am Harlem series premiere (Prime Video; all episodes)

3 am Jurassic Park: Camp Cretaceous Season 4 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues special (Apple TV+)

3 am Money Heist final/Part 5, Volume 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am PEN15 Season 2B premiere (Hulu; all episodes)

3 am The Rescue documentary premiere (Disney+)

3 am Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas film premiere (Netflix)

8 pm PAC-12 Championship Game (ABC)

SATURDAY, DEC. 4

7 pm CFB on Fox Season 11 finale (Fox)

7 pm Frankie Drake Mysteries series finale (Ovation)

8 pm Saturday Night College Football Season 16 finale (ABC)

10 pm Drew Michael: Red Blue Green special (HBO)

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.