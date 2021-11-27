Lucy Hale Shares Her Advice for the Next Generation of Pretty Little Liars

You know, the gap between “generations” sure is feeling shorter these days.

Ahead of HBO Max’s Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin (currently in production), TVLine invited Lucy Hale, one of the OG Liars, to impart some wisdom on the next group of young women to find themselves in the crosshairs of a textual terrorist.

“Oh my God, it’s so depressing that I already have to give advice to a new generation,” she says with a laugh. “But I think it’s great. It’s an honor that they want to continue the legacy of Pretty Little Liars. Like, how cool is that? I also know Bailee Madison, who’s in the show, and I adore her. I’ll always support other artists and actors, no matter what the venture is. I think it’s important that we do that, because there’s not enough of that. And I’m as curious as anyone to see what they’re going to do with it.”

In addition to Madison (Good Witch) as Imogen, the new series also stars Chandler Kinney (Lethal Weapon) as Tabby, Broadway’s Maia Reficco as Noa, Zaria (black-ish) as Faran and Malia Pyles (Baskets) as Minnie. Together, they’re the new Pretty Little Liars, “being made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago… as well as their own.” (Click here for a complete breakdown of the new cast.)

And here’s Hale’s advice for them: “I have a feeling their lives are about to drastically change, like ours did,” she says. “When I was doing Pretty Little Liars, I was always thinking about the next year. I was never in the moment, so I missed a lot of the little moments. We were worrying about things we shouldn’t be worrying about. It’s very vague, but my advice is just to enjoy it. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience. People are going to love you guys, and I’m definitely going to be watching. All the love to everyone involved.”

Hale played Aria Montgomery in the original ABC Family-turned-Freeform series. She can now be seen starring in Ragdoll, available to stream on AMC+.

