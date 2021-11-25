RuPaul's Drag Race UK Finale: Did the Right Queen Win Season 3?

RELATED STORIES RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Finale: Did the Right Queen Join the Hall of Fame?

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK crowned its third winner on Thursday, and since they don’t celebrate Thanksgiving across the pond, it only made sense for the finale to be Christmas-themed. As Ella Vaday declared, “Can it get any more camp?”

Ella’s question was answered less than five minutes later when Ru sashayed into the werkroom to announce that the final maxi challenge of Season 3 would require the queens to “jingle them bells in an all-singing, all-dancing performance of my holiday hit ‘Hey Sis, It’s Christmas.'”

Then again, we’d be feeling pretty cheeky if we were Ella, too. Though any of the remaining queens could have feasibly taken home the crown this week, Ella entered the finale as the statistical frontrunner, boasting as many Ru Peter badges as Kitty Scott-Claus and Krystal Versace combined.

And Ella definitely brought that Big Drag Energy to her performance, inviting the judges to jingle her bells and promising an “Ella Va-Christmas,” all while sleigh-ing with killer vocals. Meanwhile, Kitty leaned a little harder into the comedy, telling Santa she’s going to climb him like a tree before demanding that he drop her knickers. And Krystal’s was somewhere in between; she elicited a few hearty chuckles from Mama Ru, but she never lost her signature sexy flare.

Then came the runway, which panned out quite differently. Ella kicked off the “Final Three Eleganza Extravaganza” in a glittery purple dress, but like so many of her past looks, the hair didn’t quite work — nor did the silver shoes, which Graham Norton rightly called “jarring” compared to the rest of Ella’s gold jewelry. Maybe it should have been a little longer? Either way, it wasn’t my favorite. Kitty, on the other hand, was a frosty winter vision, accurately saying that she felt like the “prettiest Christmas fairy in the world.” Mission accomplished. I also loved Krystal’s crushed black velvet dress, complete with big shoulders and expensive-looking gold jewelry. The whole look gave me ’80s soap opera villain realness, and I was here for it.

But before Ru could make up her mind, she requested one final three-way lip sync for the crown. When the dust settled after their group performance of Dusty Springfield’s “You Don’t Own Me,” Ru announced the winner.

The newest winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is… Krystal Versace!

Did the right queen sashay away with the crown in Thursday’s Drag Race UK finale? Weigh in via our polls below, then drop a comment with your full review.

