Here Is How Arrow's Mia Figures Into The Flash's 'Armageddon' Finale

We now know how Arrow‘s Mia — who lives as a grown-up in the year 2040 or so — will figure into the conclusion of The Flash‘s five-part “Armageddon” event.

Now two episodes into its five-week run, “Armageddon” has Barry Allen (played by Grant Gustin) puzzling over his alleged role in the titular destruction of Earth in the year 2031. Thus far, Barry has hung out with Brandon Routh’s Ray Palmer/The Atom (from Legends of Tomorrow), Supergirl‘s Chyler Leigh appeared as Alex Danvers via a video chat, and at the close of Part 2 Barry met up with Cress Williams’ Jefferson Pierce/Black Lightning at the Meanwhile, At the Hall of Justice.

In Part 3, Leigh again guest-stars while Osric Chau will reprise his role as Ryan Choi (from the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event). Part 4 then folds Javicia Leslie’s Ryan Wilder/Batwoman into the proceedings.

Now, in the official synopsis for Part 5 aka the finale (airing Tuesday, Dec. 14), it is revealed that there will be an “opportunity for The Flash to end his lifelong battle with Reverse Flash (guest star Tom Cavanagh) for good, but the payoff could be too much for Barry and team to handle. Meanwhile, Mia Queen (guest star Katherine McNamara) drops in from the future looking to save a lost loved one — and she won’t let anything stand in her way.”

Which “lost loved one” do you think Mia is looking to save? And how do you suspect she will be managing this time travel?

