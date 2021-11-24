Hawkeye Stages 'Rogers: The Musical' — Our Annotated Look at the Complete Lyrics to That Broadway Showstopper

“I could do this all dayyyyyyy!” Hawkeye: A Recap of His MCU Backstory

Following a harrowing cold open that actually revisited the Battle of New York, Disney+’s Hawkeye leaps forward to the MCU’s present-day Broadway, where Clint Barton (with his three kids) is enduring a performance of Rogers: The Musical.

The fictional production is very… “hit show for all ages,” let’s politely say… loading the stage with mid-budget takes on the Avengers as a showstopper ahead of intermission recounts their defeat of Loki and the Chitauri.

Clint (played by Jeremy Renner), we and daughter Lila realize, had his hearing aid dialed down, but was paying attention enough to note that Ant-Man, for one, wasn’t even there for the Battle of New York! A spotlight on Black Widow, meanwhile, clearly is #TooSoon for Clint, who of course saw his friend sacrifice her life in Endgame.

For the show-within-a-show, Hawkeye enlisted the one-two punch of Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman — whose songwriting credits include Hairspray (for which they won a Tony and a Grammy), TV’s Broadway-adjacent Smash and the movie Mary Poppins Return.

Regarding the showstopper glimpsed in Episode 1 (and whose complete lyrics we share below), “When we were writing it was when people would go and bang on pots and pans for the hospital workers, first responders,” Wittman said. “It all seemed to fit into the universe that we were writing to. So, the notion of ‘someone please save New York’ was the battle cry of [the song].”

Check out the complete lyrics to “Save the City” below — starting with whole sections that preceded the start of the scene from Episode 1, and including some of our own annotations — and chime in on your own favorite bits.

