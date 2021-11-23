Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles Cast Hopes 'Epic' Reunion Will Lead to 'Redemption' — Watch Sneak Peek

RELATED STORIES Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Premiere Recap: You Spin Me Right Round

They may not be strangers anymore, but things are still about to get very real for these seven houseguests.

Ahead of The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles premiere on Wednesday, TVLine has an exclusive first look at the Paramount+ series’ return, which takes us back to the same iconic Venice Beach house that this cast called home in 1993.

As previously reported, seven of The Real World: Los Angeles‘ nine total roommates will be participating in the reunion — Beth Anthony, Beth Stolarczyk, David Edwards, Glen Naessens, Irene Berrera-Kearns, Jon Brennan and Tami Roman — and they all seem pretty hopeful about their do-over. Maybe even a little too hopeful?

“I didn’t get along with my roommates on The Real World, but I get to have a redo,” Stolarczyk says in the video above. “Maybe we can communicate better and get to know each other. We’re old and fabulous, and hopefully more mature.” (Yeah, good luck with that.)

The Real World Homecoming‘s six-episode first season, now available to stream on Paramount+, reunited the cast of 1992’s The Real World: New York. A third season (cast TBD) has also been ordered.

Hit PLAY on the video above for an exclusive first look at the premiere of The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.