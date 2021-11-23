Bel-Air Teaser: Will Smith Recites Original Fresh Prince Theme Song in First Look at Peacock Reboot

It doesn’t matter how many times you’ve heard the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song in your life. You’ve never heard it like this.

Original series star Will Smith lends his voice to an incredibly serious teaser for Peacock’s Bel-Air, a dramatic reboot of the iconic sitcom set to premiere sometime in 2022.

“This is a story… all about how my life got flipped… turned upside down,” Smith says as Bel-Air‘s new Will (played by Jabari Banks) is shown sinking to the bottom of a pool — clearly a metaphor about the West Philadelphia transplant being in way over his head.

With fuzzy dice floating all around him, Will lands comfortably on a watery throne as Smith says, “I looked at my kingdom… I was finally there… to sit on my throne.” (If you’re waiting for him to finish the rhyme, don’t hold your breath.)

Peacock describes Bel-Air as a “serialized one-hour dramatic analogue of the ’90s sitcom that leans into the original premise: Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. With a reimagined vision, Bel-Air will dive deeper into the inherent conflicts, emotions and biases that were impossible to fully explore in a 30-minute sitcom format, while still delivering swagger and nods to the original show.”

“At its heart, Bel-Air is a coming-of-age story that celebrates the strength and love of the Black family,” co-showrunners T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson said in a statement. “We have stayed true to the original premise of the legacy series. However, our new series brings Will and the Banks family into the world as we know it now. It’s been incredible to bring these iconic characters to life when you tap them into the cultural pulse of our time. The series was the fabric of so many of our upbringings, tied to memories and the joy of seeing ourselves represented on TV so it is important to us to pay respect to its legacy.”

Additional cast members include Adrian Holmes (V Wars) as Phillip Banks, Cassandra Freeman (Atlanta) as Vivian Banks, Olly Sholotan (All American) as Carlton Banks, Coco Jones (Good Luck Charlie) as Hilary Banks, Akira Akbar (Good Trouble) as Ashley Banks, Jimmy Akingbola (Ted Lasso) as Geoffrey, Jordan L. Jones (Snowfall) as Jazz and Simone Joy Jones (The Chair) as Lisa. Click here for a closer look at the full cast.

Bel-Air is executive-produced by Brady, Newson, Smith, Terence Carter, James Lassiter, Miguel Melendez, Malcolm Spellman, Quincy Jones, Benny Medina, and Andy and Susan Borowitz. Morgan Cooper, who helmed the viral video that inspired Bel-Air, will also executive-produce and direct.

Hit PLAY on the teaser above for a taste of what Bel-Air has in store, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.