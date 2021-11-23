Hulu's Dollface Gets Premiere Date for 'Post-Pandemic' Season 2

More than two years after dropping Season 1, Hulu’s Dollface has at long last set a premiere date for its second season. 'Missing' Shows Found!

Season 2 was ordered back in January 2020, but production didn’t get underway in earnest until July 2021 (#pandemic). Now, Hulu has announced, Season 2 will release all 10 of its episodes on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022.

Season 2 of the comedy will follow Jules (played by Kat Dennings) and her best friends — “post-pandemic, post-heartbreak” and heading toward turning 30. Having successfully reunited with her friends (played by Brenda Song, Shay Mitchell, and Esther Povitsky), Jules must now balance keeping their group together as the women navigate work, love, and a deeper relationship with each of themselves.

On the Season 2 casting front, Jayson Blair (Good Trouble) will recur as a new love interest for Povitsky’s Izzy; former late-night host Lilly Singh will recur as a queer bar owner who becomes involved (personally and professionally) with Mitchell’s Stella; Corinne Foxx (Beat Shazam) will recur as the enigmatic daughter of a music industry mogul who reappears from the girls’ past and strikes up a whirlwind friendship with Song’s Madison; and Luke Cook (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) will fill an undisclosed recurring guest star role.

