Ratings: American Music Awards Low But Steady, Sunday Night Football Slips

In the latest TV ratings, ABC's broadcast of the American Music Awards on Sunday night averaged 3.8 million total viewers and a 1.0 rating, steady in audience and up a tick in the demo vs. last year's early numbers — though still a far cry from what the kudoscast last did pre-pandemic (6.7 mil/1.8).

Over on NBC, meanwhile, Sunday Night Football (11.9 mil/3.0) was down about 15 percent from last week’s preliminary numbers.

CBS’ The Equalizer (6.4 mil/0.6) and NCIS: Los Angeles (5.1 mil/0.5) each dropped a few eyeballs while steady in the demo.

The CW’s Legends of the Hidden Temple (230K/0.0) dipped in the demo.

And over on Fox, The Simpsons did 3.9 mil/1.1, followed by The Great North‘s 2.1 mil/0.6, Bob’s Burgers‘ 1.8 mil/0.6) and Family Guy‘s 1.6 mil/0.6.

