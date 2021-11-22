Music Industry Drama The Idol, Starring The Weeknd, Lands Series Order at HBO

RELATED STORIES Insecure's Yvonne Orji and L. Scott Caldwell Unpack the Molly/Mom Crisis

HBO is working for The Weeknd. Actually, make that the other way around. The network has given a formal series order to The Idol, a subversive drama about the music industry, co-created by and starring Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, TVLine has learned.

Also co-created by Reza Fahim and Euphoria‘s Sam Levinson, the series “centers on a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult, who develops a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop idol,” per the official logline.

As previously announced, The Weeknd will star alongside Lily-Rose Depp. Additional series regulars include Suzanna Son, Steve Zissis and Troye Sivan, according to our sister site Deadline, while Melanie Liburd, Tunde Adebimpe, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, Nico Hiraga and Anne Heche will recur.

The Idol‘s executive-producing team includes The Weeknd, Levinson, Fahim, Joe Epstein, Kevin Turen, Ashley Levinson, Nick Hall, Sarah E. White, and Aaron Gilbert for BRON. Amy Seimetz will also executive-produce, as well as direct all six episodes, which will be filmed in and around Los Angeles.

“When the multi-talented Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye, Reza Fahim and Sam Levinson brought us The Idol, it was clear their subversive, revelatory take on the cult of the music industry was unlike anything HBO had ever done before,” Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President of HBO Programming, said in a statement. “Shortly after, the brilliant duo of Joe Epstein and Amy Seimetz joined forces with the rest of the team, and this dream became a reality.”

Will you follow The Weeknd down this musical rabbit hole? Drop a comment with your thoughts on The Idol below.