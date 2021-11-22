In New Jason Katims Dramedy, Autistic Roommates Fight Fear — Watch Trailer for As We See It and Get Premiere Date

In the trailer released Monday for Jason Katims’ As We See It, life is full of possibilities, especially if you’re able to “make fear your bitch.”

The eight-episode Prime Video dramedy (which drops in full Friday, Jan. 21) tells the story of three twentysomething roommates living on the autism spectrum as they attempt to “get and keep jobs, make friends, fall in love and navigate a world that eludes them,” the official description reads. “With the help of their families, aide and sometimes even each other, these roommates experience setbacks and celebrate triumphs on their own unique journeys towards independence and acceptance.”

The series stars Rick Glassman (Undateable) as Jack, Sue Ann Pien (Ballers) as Violet and newcomer Albert Rutecki as Harrison. (All three actors identify as living on the spectrum in real life.) The supporting cast, meanwhile, includes Sosie Bacon (13 Reasons Why) as their aide Mandy, Chris Pang (Crazy Rich Asians) as Violet’s brother Van, and Joe Mantegna (Criminal Minds) as Jack’s father Lou.

Katims (whose own son is on the spectrum) serves as showrunner, writer and executive producer, with Jesse Peretz directing and executive-producing the first episode.

Watch the trailer by pressing PLAY on the video above, then tell us if you’ll be watching.