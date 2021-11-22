TVLine Items: 4400 Taps Original Star, Kal Penn's FX Comedy Pilot and More

The CW is recruiting one of the original 4400 for its reboot: Patrick John Flueger, who played returnee Shawn Farrell on the USA Network drama, will guest-star as Caleb, a charismatic figure from one of the 4400’s past, our sister site Deadline reports. Additionally, original series co-creator Scott Peters will direct an upcoming episode of the update.

Airing Mondays at 9/8c, the CW drama follows 4,400 overlooked, undervalued, or otherwise marginalized people who vanished without a trace over the last hundred years and are all returned in an instant, having not aged a day and with no memory of what happened to them.

Flueger currently stars as Adam Ruzek on NBC’s Chicago P.D.

* Kal Penn (Designated Survivor) will headline the FX comedy pilot Belated, from Rescue Me co-creator Peter Tolan, per Deadline. The project follows Owen (Penn), a recently out man in his 40s, and his ex-wife Diana as they attempt to find their new normal and take on new relationships while continuing to co-parent together.

* Gabriel Basso (The Big C) and Luciane Buchanan (The New Legends of Monkey) have been cast in Netflix’s political conspiracy thriller The Night Agent, from executive producer Shawn Ryan.

* HBO Max’s Dead Boy Detectives pilot, based on DC Comics characters created by Neil Gaiman, has tapped George Rexstrew, Jayden Revri (The Lodge) and Kassius Nelson (Hollyoaks) as its leads, our sister site Variety reports.

* Watch a trailer for Close to Me, a six-part thriller, starring Connie Nielsen and Christopher Eccleston, which makes its US debut on Sundance Now and AMC+ on Thursday, Dec. 16:

