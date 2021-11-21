Olivia Rodrigo Makes AMAs Debut With 'Traitor' — Watch and Grade It

RELATED STORIES BTS and Coldplay Bring 'My Universe' to American Music Awards -- Watch

BTS and Coldplay Bring 'My Universe' to American Music Awards -- Watch American Music Awards Live Stream: Watch 2021 Red Carpet Pre-Show

Olivia Rodrigo and her guitar took the American Music Awards stage for the first time on Sunday, delivering an emotional performance of “Traitor.”

Rodrigo was introduced by host Cardi B, who thanked her for expressing how it really feels to get your heartbroken.

The singer then appeared, guitar in hand and surrounded by flowers, for a performance that began soft but gradually intensified into a true moment. (Anyone else get major Taylor Swift vibes from this one?)

Watch footage of Rodrigo’s performance, which we’ll replace with an official video if/when it becomes available, below:

Rodrigo entered Sunday’s ceremony with seven total nominations, more than any of this year’s other nominees. The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star was up for Artist of the Year, New Artist of the Year, Favorite Music Video (“Drivers License”), Favorite Female Pop Artist, Favorite Trending Song (“Drivers License”), Favorite Pop Song (“Drivers License”) and Favorite Pop Album (Sour).

Other high-profile performers at this year’s AMAs include Bad Bunny, BTS, Carrie Underwood, Chlöe, Coldplay, Diplo, Jason Aldean, Jennifer Lopez, Julieta Venegas, Kane Brown, Måneskin, Mickey Guyton, New Edition, New Kids on the Block, Silk Sonic, Tainy, Tyler the Creator, Walker Hayes and Zoe Wees. Megan Thee Stallion was originally scheduled to perform “Butter” with BTS, but she had to back out at the last minute for “personal reasons.”

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch Rodrigo’s AMAs performance, then grade it and drop a comment with your full review below.