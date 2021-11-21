New Edition vs. New Kids on the Block: Boy Bands Battle at AMAs — Watch

RELATED STORIES Jennifer Lopez Debuts Marry Me Single 'On My Way' at AMAs -- Watch

What’s old was suddenly New again during Sunday’s American Music Awards, which welcomed an iconic pair of ’80s music groups to the stage for a performance decades in the making.

Actually, it was more of a face-off than a traditional performance. New Edition (Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Bobby Brown, Ronnie DeVoe, Johnny Gill and Ralph Tresvant) and New Kids on the Block (Jonathan Knight, Jordan Knight, Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg and Danny Wood) came together for something billed as the “Battle of Boston.”

The musical melee featured bits of both group’s biggest hits, including “You Got It (The Right Stuff),” “Candy Girl,” “Step by Step,” “Mr. Telephone Man,” “Can You Stand the Rain” and “Hangin’ Tough.”

Watch footage of the battle, which we’ll replace with a full video if/when it becomes available, below:

It was so EPIC having New Edition on the #AMAs stage! Don't miss any more awards or performances and tune in to the #AMAs NOW on ABC! #NewEditionAMAs pic.twitter.com/8ZvBI2oHEk — American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 22, 2021

.@NKOTB had all the right moves during their performance! Make sure you're tuned into the #AMAs for more performances! #NKOTBxAMAs pic.twitter.com/HGcMx3sxfu — American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 22, 2021

Though neither group was up for any AMAs this year, both have found success in the past. New Edition won Favorite Soul/R&B Band/Duo/Group in 1987 and 1997, while New Kids won Favorite Pop/Rock Band/Duo/Group and Favorite Pop/Rock Album (Hangin’ Tough) in 1990.

New Kids last performed at the American Music Awards in 2010, while it’s been considerably longer (1997!) since New Edition’s last AMAs performance.

Other high-profile performers at this year’s AMAs include Bad Bunny, BTS, Carrie Underwood, Chlöe, Coldplay, Diplo, Jason Aldean, Jennifer Lopez, Julieta Venegas, Kane Brown, Måneskin, Mickey Guyton, Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic, Tainy, Tyler the Creator, Walker Hayes and Zoe Wees. Megan Thee Stallion was originally scheduled to perform “Butter” with BTS, but she had to back out at the last minute for personal reasons.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch New Edition and New Kids at the AMAs, then grade the Bostonian battle and drop a comment with your full review below.

