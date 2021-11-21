BTS and Coldplay Bring 'My Universe' to American Music Awards — Watch

RELATED STORIES American Music Awards Live Stream: Watch 2021 Red Carpet Pre-Show

BTS woke up the crowd at Sunday’s American Music Awards with a performance full of so much jumping, it would make Tigger exhausted just watching it.

The world’s biggest K-pop group joined Coldplay to perform “My Universe,” a multilingual song off the band’s new album Music of the Spheres. But BTS was also supposed to team up with Megan Thee Stallion for a performance of the “Butter” remix; she announced on Saturday that she would no longer be performing.

“Hotties I was so excited to go to the [AMAs] and perform with [BTS], but due to an unexpected personal matter, I can no longer attend,” she tweeted. “I’m so sad! I really can’t wait to hit the stage with my guys and perform #BTS_Butter real soon!”

Watch footage of BTS’ performance, which we’ll replace with an official video if/when it becomes available, below:

BTS Coldplay My Universe 2021 AMAs (1) pic.twitter.com/2ZX2m8WmZh — ً (@archivecontent) November 22, 2021

BTS entered Sunday’s ceremony with three nominations: Artist of the Year, Favorite Pop Duo or Group and Favorite Pop Song (“Butter”). The group’s track record at the AMAs has been pretty stellar thus far, with six wins and zero losses across three years. Despite being nominated for nine AMAs throughout its existence, Coldplay has only taken home one: Tour of the Year in 2017 for its Head Full of Dreams Tour.

Other high-profile performers at this year’s AMAs include Bad Bunny, Carrie Underwood, Chlöe, Coldplay, Diplo, Jason Aldean, Jennifer Lopez, Julieta Venegas, Kane Brown, Måneskin, Mickey Guyton, New Edition, New Kids on the Block, Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic, Tainy, Tyler the Creator, Walker Hayes and Zoe Wees.

Your thoughts on BTS and Coldplay’s AMAs performance? Grade it in the poll below, then drop a comment with your full review.