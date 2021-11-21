American Music Awards 2021: Complete List of Winners

ABC is kicking off Turkey Week (that’s a thing, right?) with Sunday’s American Music Awards, but not every artist will leave the Microsoft Theater feeling as thankful as when they arrive.
Heading into the Cardi B-hosted ceremony, Olivia Rodrigo leads the pack with seven total nominations, including both Artist of the Year and New Artist of the Year. (Not too shabby for a first outing.)
The Weeknd follows closely behind with six nominations, also including Artist of the Year. Other top multi-nominated artists include Bad Bunny, Doja Cat and Giveon, each of whom received five nominations.
As always, the AMAs have assembled an impressive group of presenters to announce this year’s winners. Brandy, Madelyn Cline, Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler, Winnie Harlow, Machine Gun Kelly, Liza Koshy, Marsai Martin, Billy Porter, Anthony Ramos, JoJo Siwa and JB Smoove are all slated to present.
Read on for a full list of this year’s winners, including those announced on TikTok earlier in the day, which we’ll update throughout the ceremony:
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ariana Grande
BTS
Drake
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
24kGoldn
Giveon
Masked Wolf
Olivia Rodrigo
The Kid Laroi
FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) – “Leave The Door Open”
Cardi B – “Up”
Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” (WINNER!)
Olivia Rodrigo – “Drivers License”
The Weeknd – “Save Your Tears”
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior – “Mood”
Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez – “Dakiti”
Chris Brown and Young Thug – “Go Crazy”
Doja Cat featuring SZA – “Kiss Me More” (WINNER!)
Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon – “Peaches”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP
Drake
Ed Sheeran (WINNER!)
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift (WINNER!)
FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – POP
AJR
BTS
Glass Animals
Maroon 5
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
FAVORITE ALBUM – POP
Ariana Grande – Positions
Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia
Olivia Rodrigo – Sour
Taylor Swift – Evermore
The Kid Laroi – F*ck Love
FAVORITE SONG – POP
BTS – “Butter”
Doja Cat featuring SZA – “Kiss Me More”
Dua Lipa – “Levitating”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Drivers License”
The Weeknd and Ariana Grande – “Save Your Tears (Remix)”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – HIP-HOP
Drake (WINNER!)
Lil Baby
Moneybagg Yo
Polo G
Pop Smoke
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – HIP-HOP
Cardi B
Coi Leray
Erica Banks
Megan Thee Stallion (WINNER!)
Saweetie
FAVORITE ALBUM – HIP-HOP
Drake – Certified Lover Boy
Juice Wrld – Legends Never Die
Megan Thee Stallion – Good News (WINNER!)
Pop Smoke – Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon
Rod Wave – SoulFly
FAVORITE SONG – HIP-HOP
Cardi B – “Up”
Internet Money featuring Gunna, Don Toliver and Nav – “Lemonade”
Lil Tjay featuring 6lack – “Calling My Phone”
Polo G – “Rapstar”
Pop Smoke – “What You Know Bout Love”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY
Chris Stapleton
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan (WINNER!)
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – COUNTRY
Carrie Underwood (WINNER!)
Gabby Barrett
Kacey Musgraves
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – COUNTRY
Dan + Shay (WINNER!)
Florida Georgia Line
Lady A
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
FAVORITE ALBUM – COUNTRY
Chris Stapleton – Starting Over
Gabby Barrett – Goldmine (WINNER!)
Lee Brice – Hey World
Luke Bryan – Born Here Live Here Die Here
Morgan Wallen – Dangerous: The Double Album
FAVORITE SONG – COUNTRY
Chris Stapleton – “Starting Over”
Chris Young and Kane Brown – “Famous Friends”
Gabby Barrett – “The Good Ones” (WINNER!)
Luke Combs – “Forever After All”
Walker Hayes – “Fancy Like”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – R&B
Chris Brown
Giveon
Tank
The Weeknd (WINNER!)
Usher
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – R&B
Doja Cat (WINNER!)
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhené Aiko
SZA
FAVORITE ALBUM – R&B
Doja Cat – Planet Her (WINNER!)
Giveon – When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time
H.E.R. – Back of My Mind
Jazmine Sullivan – Heaux Tales
Queen Naija – Missunderstood
FAVORITE SONG – R&B
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) – “Leave The Door Open” (WINNER!)
Chris Brown and Young Thug – “Go Crazy”
Giveon – “Heartbreak Anniversary”
H.E.R. – “Damage”
Jazmine Sullivan – “Pick Up Your Feelings”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – LATIN
Bad Bunny (WINNER!)
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Rauw Alejandro
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – LATIN
Becky G
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Natti Natasha
Rosalía
FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – LATIN
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga (WINNER!)
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De Rene Camacho
Los Dos Carnales
FAVORITE ALBUM – LATIN
Bad Bunny – El Último Tour Del Mundo
Kali Uchis – Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)
Karol G – KG0516
Maluma – Papi Juancho
Rauw Alejandro – Afrodisíaco
FAVORITE SONG – LATIN
Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez – “Dakiti”
Bad Bunny x Rosalía – “La Noche de Anoche”
Farruko – “Pepas”
Kali Uchis – “Telepatía”
Maluma and The Weeknd – “Hawái (Remix)”
FAVORITE ARTIST – ROCK
AJR
All Time Low
Foo Fighters
Glass Animals
Machine Gun Kelly
FAVORITE ARTIST – ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC
David Guetta
Illenium
Marshmello (WINNER!)
Regard
Tiësto
FAVORITE ARTIST – INSPIRATIONAL
Cain
Carrie Underwood (WINNER!)
Elevation Worship
Lauren Daigle
Zach Williams
FAVORITE ARTIST – GOSPEL
Kanye West (WINNER!)
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Maverick City Music
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
FAVORITE TRENDING SONG
Erica Banks – “Buss It”
Måneskin – “Beggin'”
Megan Thee Stallion – “Body”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Drivers License”
Popp Hunna – “Adderall (Corvette Corvette)”
How did your favorite artists fare at this year’s AMAs? Drop a comment with your thoughts on the winners below.