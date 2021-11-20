The TVLine-Up: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of Nov. 21

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming. Christmas Movie Guide

This week, you’ll find 30 premieres (including the highly anticipated Hawkeye; the returns of Gossip Girl and Saved by the Bell; and the final seasons of F Is for Family and Hanna), 10 finales (including BMF, Dancing With the Stars and The Great British Baking Show) and myriad movies and specials (including a Jonas Brothers roast, the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade, and a Nash Bridges revival film).

SUNDAY, NOV. 21

8 pm American Music Awards (ABC)

8 pm Call the Midwife: Special Delivery special (PBS)

8:05 pm BMF Season 1 finale (Starz)

9 pm Grantchester Season 6 finale (PBS)

9 pm Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 premiere (Starz)

10 pm Baptiste Season 2 finale (PBS)

MONDAY, NOV. 22

3 am Chasing Ghislaine docuseries premiere (Discovery+; all episodes)

3 am Solar Opposites: A Very Solar Holiday Opposites Special (Hulu)

8 pm Dancing With the Stars Season 30 finale (ABC)

10 pm The Good Doctor fall finale (ABC)

10 pm Ordinary Joe fall finale (NBC)

TUESDAY, NOV. 23

3 am Jonas Brothers Family Roast special (Netflix)

3 am Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast special (Netflix)

8 pm Black and Missing docuseries premiere (HBO; two episodes)

10 pm Top Gear Season 31 premiere (BBC America)

11 pm KLUTCH Academy docuseries premiere (BET)

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 24

3 am A Boy Called Christmas film premiere (Netflix)

3 am Do, Re & Mi Holiday Special: Marry Nestivus (Prime Video)

3 am Dragon Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky series premiere (Peacock; all episodes)

3 am 8-Bit Christmas film premiere (HBO Max)

3 am Hanna final season premiere (Prime Video; all episodes)

3 am Hawkeye limited series premiere (Disney+; first two episodes)

3 am The Real World: Homecoming Season 2 (aka Los Angeles) premiere (Paramount+)

3 am Saved by the Bell Season 2 premiere (Peacock; all episodes)

3 am Selling Sunset Season 4 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am True Story limited series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm Black and Missing docuseries finale (HBO; two episodes)

10 pm Even More Funny Women of a Certain Age special (Showtime)

THURSDAY, NOV. 25

3 am All or Nothing: Juventus limited series premiere (Prime Video; all episodes)

3 am The Beatles: Get Back docuseries premiere (Disney+)

3 am F Is for Family final season premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Gossip Girl Season 1B premiere (HBO Max; first three episodes)

3 am Looney Tunes Cartoons Season 3 premiere (HBO Max; all episodes)

3 am Ruthless Season 2B premiere (BET+)

3 am See Us Coming Together: A Sesame Street Special (HBO Max)

3 am South Park: Post COVID special (Paramount+)

3 am South Side Season 2 finale (HBO Max; last four episodes)

3 am Super Crooks series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am 12 Dates of Christmas Season 2 premiere (HBO Max; all episodes)

9 am The 95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (NBC)

9 pm The Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS (CBS)

12 pm The National Dog Show (NBC)

8 pm The Magic Maker special (ABC)

8 pm World Pet Games special (Fox)

FRIDAY, NOV. 26

3 am A Castle for Christmas film premiere (Netflix)

3 am The Great British Baking Show Collection 9 finale (Netflix)

3 am Madagascar: A Little Wild – Holiday Goose Chase special (Hulu, Peacock)

3 am School of Chocolate series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am South of Heaven film premiere (AMC+)

3 am ‘Twas the Fight Before Christmas documentary premiere (Apple TV+)

7 pm A Loud House Christmas TV-movie premiere (Nickelodeon)

8 pm Masters of Illusion: Christmas Magic 2021 special 9The CW)

8:30 pm 5 More Sleeps ‘Til Christmas special (NBC)

9 pm Trolls Holiday in Harmony special (NBC)

10 pm How to With John Wilson Season 2 premiere (HBO)

SATURDAY, NOV. 27

3 am The Beatles: Get Back docuseries finale (Disney+)

8:30 pm Wellington Paranormal: ‘Twas the Patrol Before Christmas special (The CW)

9 pm Nash Bridges TV-movie premiere (USA Network)

