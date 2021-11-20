Arcane Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix; League of Legends Video Game Prequel

RELATED STORIES Cowboy Bebop Premiere: Did Netflix's Reboot Hit All the Right Notes?

Cowboy Bebop Premiere: Did Netflix's Reboot Hit All the Right Notes? Manifest Star Celebrates Return to Work for Season 4 Saved by Netflix: 'You Can Feel the Appreciation'

Netflix and Riot Games announced on Saturday evening that Arcane, the animated series set in the League of Legends video game universe, has been renewed for Season 2.

The news came just hours after Season 1’s final three episodes premiered on the streamer.

“We’re beyond happy about the positive response to Arcane‘s first season and are working hard with the creative wizards at Riot and Fortiche to deliver our second installment,” series co-creators Christian Linke and Alex Yee said in a statement.

Hawkeye‘s Hailee Steinfeld (who voices Vi), Yellowjackets‘ Ella Purnell (Jinx) and Harry Potter‘s Katie Leung (Caitlyn Kiramman) are all confirmed to reprise their roles for Season 2, but all other details are “under wraps.”

Set in the past relative to the League of Legends universe, Arcane serves as a prequel and dives into the delicate balance between the rich city of Piltover and the seedy underbelly of Zaun.

“Tensions between these city-states boil over with the creation of hextech — a way for any person to control magical energy — in Piltover; and in Zaun, a new drug called shimmer transforms humans into monsters,” reads the series synopsis. “The rivalry between the cities splits families and friends as Arcane brings life to the relationships that shape some of League of Legends’ famous champions including Vi, Jinx, Caitlyn, Jayce and Viktor.”