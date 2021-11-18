Video: Psych 3 Cast Shares Totally Rad Secrets From That Music Video Spoof

RELATED STORIES Psych 3 Thanks Peacock for Being Butt of Joke

The following spoils the “bonus scene” at the end of the Peacock movie Psych 3: This Is Gus.

Psych 3: This Is Gus ended not with a bang but a Wham!

Er, make that a Wom.

A running joke in the threequel involves Gus (played by Dule Hill) trying to get Tears for Fears co-founder Curt Smith to play at his and Selene’s imminent wedding. Smith, though, warns of a scheduling conflict, seeing as he is on the short list for Andrew Ridgeley’s rumored reforming of Wham! (minus the letter H and the exclamation point, of course).

Smith of course thrice before appeared as himself on Psych, during the series’ original run on USA Network.

Recounting this encore, Psych creator Steve Franks told TVLine, “I called Curt with the idea like on a Sunday afternoon, and I was like, ‘Gosh, I don’t know if he’s going to want to do this. We make him do these ridiculous things every time.’ But he was laughing so hard the whole time, to a point he could hardly catch his breath. I’m then like, ‘So, are you in, or are you just disgusted by it?'”

“Curt is always so game to poke fun at himself, or do whatever,” adds Psych EP Chris Henze. “It’s great to have such a willing participant.”

Willing, indeed! Because once Gus, Shawn et al had cracked the mystery of Selene’s estranged husband, Psych 3: This Is Gus showed us that that “extra $35” to play Gus’ wedding indeed boxed Smith out of the Wham! reboot. Instead, as Wom UL (vs. Wham! UK), he leads a spot-on, 1980s-style send-up of the “Last Christmas” music video — mullets and all.

The music video shoot for “Previous Holiday” was “amazing,” says Timothy Omundson, who plays Lassiter. “That was my first day on set for this film, and walking into that chalet was just such a sensory overload. First of all, to see all of us dressed the way we were dressed. But also, we were all kind of really aware in the moment of how special this was. It was the first time we’d all been in a scene together in — I think Dulé figured it out — 15 or 17 years. We all really took stock of that, because it is such a special, close-knit family.”

TVLine already shared Omundson’s anecdotes about the snowball fight portion of the video. Now, in the exclusive TVLine video above, Hill, James Roday Rodriguez, Maggie Lawson, Kirsten Nelson and Jazmyn Simon offer more “making of” tidbits, including who got pelted hard by a “snow”-ball and the “four-way” that got shut down.

The cast also weighs in on who had the best ’80s hair. “God, Maggie’s is pretty extraordinary,” Omundson told us by phone. “It’s a tie between Maggie and Jazmyn. It’s just so hard to choose, because that mullet James has is just extraordinary.”

Watch the cast video above, then share your thoughts on the gift that was “Previous Holiday.”