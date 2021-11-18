YOU Ends Squid Game's Reign as No. 1 on Nielsen Streaming Ranking

RELATED STORIES Penn Badgley Questions Viral Fox News Video About YOU: 'It's Gotta Be a Bit'

Who knocked the mighty Squid Game out of the top spot on Nielsen’s latest ranking of streaming originals? YOU did! (Laura Ingraham will take it from here, folks….)

For the week of Oct. 18, Netflix’s YOU — in the second week that Season 3 was part of its library — led Nielsen’s U.S. ranking of streaming originals with 2.7 billion minutes viewed across 30 total episodes of the series.

Netflix’s Squid Game slipped to No. 2 with 1.3 billion minutes viewed across its nine-episode run, followed by Netflix’s Maid (865 million minutes); Netflix’s Locke & Key, now featuring Season 2 (637 million); and The Great British Baking Show (483 million).

Fun Squid Game fact: 21 percent of the audience streamed the Korean iteration. (I thought it’d be higher?)

Rounding out the Top 10 were all 10 episodes of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, Netflix’s Another Life (now including Season 2), Netflix’s Midnight Mass, Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso and Netflix’s My Name.

