South Park's Kids Are All Grown Up (!) in Post COVID Special — Watch Teaser

Prepare yourself, South Park fans: Stan, Kyle, Kenny and Cartman aren’t in fourth grade anymore.

The new South Park: Post COVID special (premiering Thursday, Nov. 25 on Paramount+) jumps forward years into the future — where the four boys are now middle-aged adults. A new teaser for the special (which you can watch above) shows us a couple of clips of the boys in their elementary school prime and says, “We’ve been through a lot… everything has changed… what will the future hold?”

A grown-up Stan (sporting graying temples) gets a call from a grown-up Kyle (now with a full red beard), who asks his old pal, “Remember when we were little? Us friends said we’d always be there for each other when things got bad.” (Kyle seems to be a psychologist/school counselor in the Mr. Mackey mode, with a poster saying, “Drugs are still bad,” mmmkay?)

“What do you mean?” Stan replies. “What’s happened?” As they talk, the town of South Park is in chaos, with people running madly through the streets (and someone riding a hoverboard?). Plus, we see Stan berating his aging dad Randy: “Nobody wants another one of your marijuana specials, Dad!” (But it’s not a special, Stan… it’s an exclusive event!)

“What happened to the children who lived through the Pandemic?” the official description asks. “Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny survived, but will never be the same Post COVID.”

Press PLAY for a sneak peek at the South Park boys all grown up — we’ll have to wait to behold the majesty that is an adult Cartman — and drop your thoughts in a comment below.