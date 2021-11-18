Psych 3 Team Thanks Peacock for Being the Butt of an Improvised Joke

RELATED STORIES Psych 3 Was About Getting to 'The Longest Scene We've Ever Done, and It's Going to Be Bonkers'

Psych 3 Was About Getting to 'The Longest Scene We've Ever Done, and It's Going to Be Bonkers' Watch Psych 3's First 4 Minutes: An Empanada-rrito Ruins Lassie's Moment

The 19-month-old Peacock streaming service doesn’t mind being the butt of a joke, at least when the guys of Psych are telling it.

About a third of the way into the movie threequel Psych 3: This Is Gus (which hit the streamer today), Shawn and Gus (played by James Roday Rodriguez and Dulé Hill) question a POI who, they come to realize, is an actress by trade and for some time has been passing herself off as Selene’s sister.

“Have we seen you in anything?” inquires Shawn.

“Do you have Peacock…? It’s a streaming service,” she answers.

Dumbfounded, Shawn turns to Gus, “There’s so many streamers. Do you know what she’s talking about?”

“No, she’s making that up,” Gus scoffs.

The actress then asks the boys if they watch USA Network, and they say that, save for the last few seasons of Suits, “not since 2014” — as in when Psych ended its eight-season run on the basic cabler.

When TVLine asked Psych creator Steve Franks (who co-wrote This Is Gus with Rodriguez) how the in-joke came about, he smiled and said, “It was just one of those things! It wasn’t in the script, but it hit me, ‘I wonder if we could take like a light jab at the Peacock?’ So I pitch it to James [there on location] and he was like, ‘Oh, yeah! And what about USA Network…?’ It just kept building!”

When it eventually came time for Peacock’s sign-off on the self-ribbing, Franks said, “We thought there were two things that would happen. One, they were going to ask us to take it out, or two, they were going to put it in every piece of promotional material that they have” — and in fact, the latter is what the streamer did, including the exchange in one of the trailers.

“They have tremendous senses of humor about it, and they loved it,” Franks recalled. “It’s a bit like David Letterman gently poking at NBC back in the ‘80s and ‘90s. And it’s a great way to talk about the Peacock within our universe of Psych.”

Rodriguez echoed that sentiment, saying, “Props to Peacock for having a sense of humor about it,” while co-star Hill had to note: “That’s classic Psych, though — biting the hand that feeds you.”

Want scoop on future Psych movies, or for any TV show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.