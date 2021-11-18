Mariah Carey's New Apple TV+ Christmas Special Sets December Premiere Date — Watch Trailer

Mariah Carey is extending her holiday reign with Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues, a new special premiering globally on Friday, Dec. 3.

Apple TV+ just released the trailer for its second Carey-fronted Christmas extravaganza, offering a first look at the glittery, golden spectacle. “I can’t not celebrate Christmas with the world,” Carey says — and we thank her for it.

In addition to the first and only performance of Carey’s new single “Fall in Love at Christmas,” the special will also feature festive collaborations with Khalid and Kirk Franklin. The self-proclaimed (and scientifically proven) “Queen of Christmas” will even treat us mere mortals to a new rendition of “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).”

Carey will also sit down for an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, before enlisting her 10-year-old twins — son Moroccan and daughter Monroe — to share their favorite holiday moments and memories.

Executive-producing the special alongside Carey are Tim Case, Charleen Manca and Matthew Turke of Supply & Demand. Joseph Kahn is directing and will also serve as an EP.

Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues serves as a follow-up of sorts to Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special, which premiered in 2020. That special — which features performances from Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson and more — is currently available to stream.

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.