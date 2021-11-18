Emily in Paris' 'Incredible Night of Sex' Complicates Her Life in Season 2 Trailer

Emily in Paris is having difficulty forgetting about the night of passion she shared with hot neighbor Gabriel in a newly released trailer for Season 2 (premiering Wednesday, Dec. 22 on Netflix), and can you blame her? Their steamy hookup definitely left a lasting impression, so much so that Gabriel decided not to move to Normandy.

But now his ex-girlfriend Cami — who is also Emily’s gal pal — is suspicious about Gabriel’s reasons for staying in Paris. “I need to explain myself,” Emily insists to her friend Mindy.

As if Emily’s romantic life isn’t complicated enough, the above video also introduces a new love interest, the charming cynic Alfie (played by Katy Keene‘s Lucien Laviscount).

As far as Emily’s boss is concerned, the American transplant should be going for it all. “While you’re here, fall in love,” Sylvie urges. “Make mistakes. If you’re gonna do Paris for one year, for God’s sake, do it right.”

“Now more entrenched in her life in Paris, Emily’s getting better at navigating the city but still struggling with the idiosyncrasies of French life,” according to the official Season 2 logline. “After stumbling into a love triangle with her neighbor and her first real French friend, Emily is determined to focus on her work — which is getting more complicated by the day. In French class, she meets a fellow expat” — aka Alfie — “who both infuriates and intrigues her.”

In addition to leading lady Lily Collins, returning series regulars include Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie Grateau), Ashley Park (Mindy), Samuel Arnold (Luc), Bruno Gouery (Julien), Camille Razat (Cami) and William Abadie (Antoine Lambert). Laviscount, Kate Walsh (Madeline), Jeremy O. Harris (Gregory Elliott Dupree) and Arnaud Binard (Laurent G) recur.

Press PLAY above to watch the trailer, then check out the Season 2 poster (featuring an extremely clever and punny tagline) below!