TVLine Items: Park Staffs Blockbuster, Crown Casts Prince William and More

Randall Park wants you to be kind and rewind: The Fresh Off the Boat vet will star in the Netflix comedy Blockbuster, set at the home video rental franchise’s last location.

The 10-episode single-cam explores “what it takes — and more specifically who it takes — for a small business to succeed against all odds,” per the official synopsis. The ensemble workplace comedy was created by writer/executive producer Vanessa Ramos (Superstore, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and counts David Caspe (Happy Endings, Black Monday) and Jackie Clarke (Superstore, Happy Endings) among its writers/EPs.

Park played patriarch Louis Huang on the ABC sitcom Fresh Off the Boat for six seasons. His more recent TV credits include WandaVision and Young Rock.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* The Crown has cast Dominic West’s son, 13-year-old newcomer Senan West, to play Prince William in Season 5 of Netflix’s royal drama, Variety reports.

* Netflix has cancelled British YA drama Zero Chill after one season, our sister site Deadline reports. The 10-episode series, about twin sisters who pursue figure skating and ice hockey, was released March 15.

* CBS’ New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash will be hosted by American Idol‘s Bobby Bones and Entertainment Tonight‘s Rachel Smith. Airing Friday, Dec. 31 (from 8-11 pm ET/PT, 11:30 pm-1:30 am ET/PT), the event will feature performances by Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, Cole Swindell and Zac Brown Band.

* OWN’s new drama The Kings of Napa, about an aspirational African American family who own a Napa Valley vineyard, will premiere Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 at 8/7c. Watch a teaser trailer:

* HBO has released a trailer for Landscapers, its four-episode limited series starring Olivia Colman (The Crown) and David Thewlis (Fargo). It premieres Monday, Dec. 6 at 9 pm.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?