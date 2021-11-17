Pam & Tommy Teaser: First Look at Hulu Series About Sex Tape Scandal

RELATED STORIES Dopesick Finale Serves Up (Some) Retribution, But Also Redemption

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee are not ready for their close-up.

Hulu has released the first teaser for Pam & Tommy, a limited series starring Lily James (Downton Abbey) and Sebastian Stan (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) as the titular blonde bombshell and hard-partying rocker, respectively. The series also stars Seth Rogen (Future Man) as Rand, an unsavory electrician who steals the famous couple’s sex tape; Taylor Schilling (Orange Is the New Black) as Rand’s estranged porn-star wife; and Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation) as the “money guy” who helps Rand distribute the tape.

Pam & Tommy‘s cast also includes Andrew Dice Clay (Hap and Leonard), Pepi Sonuga (Queens), Spencer Granese (Mayans M.C.) and Mozhan Marnò (The Blacklist).

Executive producers include Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver and Alex McAtee for Point Grey; Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle and Ali Krug for Annapurna; director Craig Gillespie; and Chip Vucelich, Dylan Sellers, Sarah Gubbins and Dave Franco. In addition to serving as EPs, writers Robert Siegel and DV DeVincentis are also co-showrunners.

For those readers too young to appreciate the cultural — or at least pop-cultural — significance of this series, here’s a brief history lesson: Anderson was arguably the biggest sex icon of the ’90s, starring in decade-defining TV shows like Baywatch. And Lee was essentially rock royalty, a founding member of the legendary heavy metal band Mötley Crüe. Their high-profile relationship, which included a marriage after just a few days of officially dating, kept tabloids in business for years. (If your next question is “What’s a tabloid?” just save it. We feel old enough as it is.)

The first three episodes of Pam & Tommy drop on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, with subsequent episodes dropping weekly every Wednesday. Hit PLAY on the teaser above for your first look, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.