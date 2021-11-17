Letterkenny Season 10 Features Dickering and a Sausage Party — Get Hulu Premiere Date

RELATED STORIES Dopesick's Kaitlyn Dever Talks Betsy's Crushing Fate and That Phone Call

Letterkenny will for the fourth time in five years help ring in the new year with a new season of episodes, and that is what we appreciates most about the Canadian comedy.

Via the teaser video above, Hulu announced that Letterkenny Season 10 will drop all seven episodes on Sunday, Dec. 26.

In the coming run, we are told, “McMurray and Wayne do some dickering… the Hicks attend a sausage party… the Hockey Players and Skids have a video game battle… and the men of Letterkenny receive head to toe physicals.”

The very Canadian comedy’s cast once again includes Jared Keeso (as Wayne), Nathan Dales (Daryl), Michelle Mylett (Katy), K Trevor Wilson (Squirrelly Dan), Daniel Petronijevic (McMurray), Dylan Playfair (Reilly), Andrew Herr (Jonesy), Tyler Johnston (Stewart), Evan Stern (Roald), Mark Forward (Coach) and Tiio Horn (Tanis).

