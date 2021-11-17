How I Met Your Father Gets January Premiere Date on Hulu — Watch Video

The story of How I Met Your Father is about to get underway. How I Met Your Father: Everything We Know

Hulu announced Wednesday that the How I Met Your Mother offshoot is set to premiere on Tuesday, Jan. 18, with its first two episodes. The remaining eight episodes will unspool weekly.

The big announcement was made by the cast of HIMYF — which consists of Hilary Duff, Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran and Suraj Sharma — in the above video, which borrows a few signature Barney Stinson catchphrases to tee up the premiere date news.

As previously reported, HIMYF takes place in the near future, as Sophie (Duff) tells her son the story of how she met his father. The retelling “catapults us back to the year 2021, where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends — Jesse (Lowell), Valentina (Raisa), Charlie (Ainsley), Ellen (Tran) and Sid (Sharma) — are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options,” according to the official logline.

Kim Cattrall (Sex and the City) will succeed Bob Saget as narrator (and thus voice an older version of Duff’s Sophie), while Daniel Augustin (David Makes Man), Josh Peck (Drake & Josh) and Ashley Reyes (American Gods) are all set to recur.

Watch the video announcement above, then hit the comments and tell us if you’re looking forward to How I Met Your Father.