The Expanse Final Season Trailer: A 'Wounded, Broken' Rocinante Embarks on a Bold Secret Mission

The Rocinante may be down, but it is by no means out, Avasarala makes clear in the full trailer for The Expanse‘s sixth and final season.

Set in a colonized solar system, Prime Video‘s sci-fi series began with the governments of Earth, Mars and the Asteroid Belt locked in long-standing conflict. The crew of the Rocinante – an illegally salvaged warship – then stumbled on a vast conspiracy and a mysterious alien technology that threatens to upend the balance of power and the fate of humanity.

The Expanse‘s farewell run — launching Friday, Dec. 10 with the first of six weekly episodes — picks up with the solar system at war, as Marco Inaros and his Free Navy continue to launch devastating asteroid attacks on Earth and Mars. As the tensions of war and shared loss threaten to pull the crew of the Rocinante apart, Chrisjen Avasarala (played by Shohreh Aghdashloo) makes a bold move and sends former Martian Marine Bobbie Draper (Frankie Adams) on a secret mission that could turn the tide. Meanwhile in the Belt, Drummer (Cara Gee) and what’s left of her family are on the run and hunted for betraying Marco (Keon Alexander). All while on a distant planet beyond the Rings, a new power begins to rise….

The Expanse‘s final season also stars Steven Strait, Dominique Tipper, Wes Chatham, Nadine Nicole and Jasai Chase Owens.

