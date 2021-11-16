Penn Badgley Questions Viral Fox News Video About YOU: 'It's Gotta Be a Bit'

RELATED STORIES YOU Season 3: That Measles Storyline Wasn't Inspired by the Pandemic, But...

A Fox News segment in which host Laura Ingraham and guest Raymond Arroyo attempt a “who’s on first” bit about the Netflix show YOU is drawing well-deserved ire from series star Penn Badgley.

Before we dive in, here’s a little more context: During Monday night’s episode of The Ingraham Angle, Arroyo mentioned “watching an episode of YOU where measles came up.” Cue this nonsense, which we’ll just share verbatim:

Ingraham: When did I mention measles?

Arroyo: I don’t know, it was on YOU.

Ingraham: [Fake laughs] What was on me? What are you talking about? I’ve never had the measles. We never did a measles and vaccine episode. Is this a joke?

Arroyo: It was on YOU!

Ingraham: Raymond, I’ve never had the measles. What are you talking about? It’s stupid.

Arroyo: It was an episode of a show, Laura.

Ingraham: What’s it called?

Arroyo: YOU!

Tens of thousands of Twitter users began sharing the now-viral video, believing — for whatever reason — that both Ingraham and Arroyo were genuine in their confusion. Alas, YOU star Badgley could not be convinced. Here’s what he had to say on Tuesday:

It’s gotta be a bit. Dude is committed, he actually made me lol, but watch how he waits for her to cut him off. — Penn Badgley (@PennBadgley) November 16, 2021

As Badgley notes, the joke’s inauthenticity is revealed when Arroyo very clearly pauses for Ingraham’s response. Better luck next time!

Hit PLAY on the original video below, then drop a comment with your thoughts. Were YOU fooled?