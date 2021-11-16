×

Penn Badgley Questions Viral Fox News Video About YOU: 'It's Gotta Be a Bit'

Fox News YOU Video
Courtesy of Netflix, Fox News screenshot

A Fox News segment in which host Laura Ingraham and guest Raymond Arroyo attempt a “who’s on first” bit about the Netflix show YOU is drawing well-deserved ire from series star Penn Badgley.

Before we dive in, here’s a little more context: During Monday night’s episode of The Ingraham Angle, Arroyo mentioned “watching an episode of YOU where measles came up.” Cue this nonsense, which we’ll just share verbatim:

Ingraham: When did I mention measles?
Arroyo: I don’t know, it was on YOU.
Ingraham: [Fake laughs] What was on me? What are you talking about? I’ve never had the measles. We never did a measles and vaccine episode. Is this a joke?
Arroyo: It was on YOU!
Ingraham: Raymond, I’ve never had the measles. What are you talking about? It’s stupid.
Arroyo: It was an episode of a show, Laura.
Ingraham: What’s it called?
Arroyo: YOU!

Tens of thousands of Twitter users began sharing the now-viral video, believing — for whatever reason — that both Ingraham and Arroyo were genuine in their confusion. Alas, YOU star Badgley could not be convinced. Here’s what he had to say on Tuesday:

As Badgley notes, the joke’s inauthenticity is revealed when Arroyo very clearly pauses for Ingraham’s response. Better luck next time!

Hit PLAY on the original video below, then drop a comment with your thoughts. Were YOU fooled?

