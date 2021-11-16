LeVar Burton to Host Trivial Pursuit Game Show in the Works

RELATED STORIES Jeopardy! Professors Tournament to Air in December; Mayim Bialik to Host

Jeopardy! Professors Tournament to Air in December; Mayim Bialik to Host Matt Amodio's 38-Day Jeopardy! Winning Streak Ends; Ranks as Third Highest Regular Season Earner Ever

That Jeopardy! hosting gig may not have worked out, but LeVar Burton just found another way to ask people trivia questions on TV.

The Emmy-winning actor has signed on to host a game show based on the classic board game Trivial Pursuit, now in development from game maker Hasbro’s entertainment studio eOne. Burton will also executive-produce the series, which doesn’t yet have a network attached.

“Trivial Pursuit is one of the best-known brands in the gaming universe,” Burton said in a statement. “I am thrilled to have partnered with Hasbro and eOne to bring this beloved game to market as a premium show for television.”

First released in 1981, the board game Trivial Pursuit has players answer trivia questions in a variety of categories and try to earn different colored wedges to add to their playing piece. The game became a huge hit, selling more than 100 million copies to date.

Burton is known for his decades of work on TV, from playing Kunta Kinte in the epic miniseries Roots to playing Geordi La Forge on Star Trek: The Next Generation to hosting the popular children’s program Reading Rainbow. He was one of more than a dozen guest hosts brought in to host Jeopardy! this past year following the death of Alex Trebek, but Burton was passed over for the full-time gig in favor of executive producer Mike Richards. However, after offensive comments made by him on a podcast came to light, Richards stepped down, with Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings currently serving as interim hosts.