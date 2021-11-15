Spring Awakening Reunion Concert to Be Chronicled in HBO Documentary

RELATED STORIES The Righteous Gemstones to (Finally!) Return in January — Watch New Teaser

Can’t attend Spring Awakening‘s buzzy reunion concert in person? You’re no longer totally effed, thanks to HBO.

The premium cabler plans to chronicle the Broadway musical’s imminent anniversary performance in a documentary, according to our sister site Deadline. In addition to segments from the concert, the doc will include behind-the-scenes footage of the Broadway cast’s reunion, new interviews with the creative team and archival footage from the show’s initial run.

The one-night reunion concert, taking place tonight at New York City’s Imperial Theatre, will celebrate 15 years since Spring Awakening first opened on Broadway. The entire original cast — including familiar TV faces such as Lea Michele (Glee), Jonathan Groff (Mindhunter), Skylar Astin (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist) and John Gallagher Jr. (The Newsroom) — will be back for the performance, which benefits The Actors Fund.

“Thank you to HBO and RadicalMedia for all you’ve done to make our Spring Awakening reunion happen and for bringing the magic and vitality of this story to the world, while continuing to drive awareness to the crucial work The Actors Fund provides our community through this documentary,” Groff and co-star Lauren Pritchard said in a statement to Deadline.

Based on Frank Wedekind’s play of the same name, Spring Awakening takes place in 19th-century Germany and follows a group of teenagers as they explore their sexuality, primarily through the lens of Melchior (Groff) and Wendla’s (Michele) adolescent relationship. The show was nominated for 11 Tony Awards and won eight of them, including Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical (for Gallagher Jr. as Moritz) and Best Musical.

HBO’s Spring Awakening documentary will debut sometime in 2022. Will you be watching?