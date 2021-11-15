First Halo Teaser for Paramount+ Series Reveals Master Chief, Scars and All

RELATED STORIES Challenge: All Stars Premiere Recap: OGs In the House! -- What New Twists Are Shaking Up Season 2? (Grade It!)

Nearly three-and-a-half years after it was first ordered to series (originally at Showtime), we have a few fleeting peeks at TV’s live-action Halo adaptation, which is now bound for Paramount+.

Released on Monday during Xbox’s 20th anniversary celebration, the above teaser for the adaptation of the video game franchise surveys Master Chief’s deeply scarred body, followed by close-ups of his armored gloves, his uniform’s 117 insignia, and the back of his head as his helmet is fitted on. We then hear the A.I. Cortana (voiced by the video games’ Jen Taylor) saying, “Hello, Master Chief,” before we get a look at the front of his helmet.

As revealed in February, Halo’s epic universe and cast of characters comes to life in this drama series, which is on track for a “2022” premiere. Set in the same universe that first came to be in 2001 with Xbox’s first game in the franchise, the series promises to dramatize an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant. “Halo will weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future,” says the synopsis.

The Halo cast includes Pablo Schreiber (American Gods) as the Master Chief Spartan John-117; Natascha McElhone (Californication) as Dr. Catherine Halsey (the brilliant, conflicted and inscrutable creator of the Spartan supersoldiers); Bokeem Woodbine (Fargo) as Soren-066, a morally complex privateer at the fringes of human civilization; and Shabana Azmi (24: India) as Admiral Margaret Parangosky.

Among the new characters created for the TV series, Bentley Kalu (Avengers: Age of Ultron) will play Spartan Vannak-134, a cybernetically augmented supersoldier who serves as the de facto deputy to the Master Chief; Natasha Culzac (Cursed) as Spartan Riz-028, a cybernetically enhanced killing machine; Kate Kennedy (BBC’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream) as Spartan Kai-125, a courageous, curious and deadly Spartan supersoldier; and Yerin Ha as Kwan Ha, a shrewd, audacious 16-year-old from the Outer Colonies who meets Master Chief at a fateful time for them both.