Downton Abbey: A New Era Teaser Trailer: A Family Secret Sends the Crawleys to France in Second Film

“Years ago, before you were born, I met a man… and now I’ve come into the possession of a villa in the South of France.”

That (somewhat suspiciously vague) tale, courtesy of Maggie Smith’s Dowager Countess, kicks off the official teaser trailer for Downton Abbey: A New Era, which was released to the public on Monday after exclusively screening before Belfast this past weekend.

“They better be warned,” Carson (Jim Carter) says. “The British are coming.”

The film’s cast includes original cast members Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Harry Hadden-Paton, Robert James-Collier, Allen Leech, Phyllis Logan, Elizabeth McGovern, Sophie McShera, Tuppence Middleton, Lesley Nicol, Maggie Smith, Imelda Staunton and Penelope Wilton. They are joined by newcomers Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West.

Written by series creator Julian Fellowes and directed by Simon Curtis (My Week With Marilyn), Downton Abbey: A New Era arrives in theaters on March 18, 2022.

This is the second Downton Abbey movie to be released in theaters. The first, which came out in 2019, found King George V and Queen Mary visiting the titular locale.

