The TVLine-Up: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of Nov. 14

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find 14 newcomers (including Cowboy Bebop, Mayor of Kingstown, Yellowjackets and The Wheel of Time), eight returning series (including The Flash, Riverdale and, yes, Tiger King), 13 finales (including The Lost Symbol, The Morning Show and Queen Sugar) and myriad films and specials (including an Adele concert, the Psych threequel and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony).

SUNDAY, NOV. 14

3 am Freak Brothers series premiere (Tubi; first two episodes)

3 am Mayor of Kingstown series premiere (Paramount+)

7 pm MTV Europe Music Awards (MTV)

8 pm Call the Midwife Season 10 finale (PBS)

8:30 pm Adele: One Night Only concert special (CBS)

9 pm Diana: Her Legacy Continues docuseries finale (CNN)

10 pm Yellowjackets series premiere (Showtime)

11:15 pm Last Week Tonight With John Oliver Season 8 finale (HBO)

MONDAY, NOV. 15

9 pm Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown series premiere (Food Network)

10 pm A Choice of Weapons: Inspired by Gordon Parks documentary premiere (HBO)

TUESDAY, NOV. 16

3 am Michael Che: Shame the Devil stand-up special (Netflix)

8 pm The Flash Season 8 premiere (The CW)

8 pm Queen Sugar Season 6 finale (OWN)

9 pm The Big Holiday Food Fight series premiere (OWN)

9 pm Riverdale Season 6 premiere (The CW)

9 pm Simple as Water documentary premiere (HBO)

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 17

3 am Dopesick limited series finale (Hulu)

3 am Marvel’s Hit-Monkey series premiere (Hulu; all episodes)

3 am Tiger King Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

10 pm Hard Knocks Season 17 premiere (HBO)

THURSDAY, NOV. 18

3 am Chrisley Knows Thanksgiving special premiere (Peacock)

3 am Craftopia Season 2 finale (HBO Max; last four episodes)

3 am The Curse of Von Dutch docuseries premiere (Hulu; all episodes)

3 am Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol Season 1 finale (Peacock)

3 am Frogger Season 1 finale (Peacock)

3 am The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star film premiere (Netflix)

3 am Psych 3: This Is Gus TV-movie premiere (Peacock)

3 am The Sex Lives of College Girls series premiere (HBO Max; first three episodes)

3 am Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 premiere (Paramount+)

3 am Star Trek: Prodigy fall finale (Paramount+)

3 am Texas 6 Season 2 premiere (Paramount+)

3 am Tom & Jerry in New York Season 2 premiere (HBO Max)

8 pm Music Box: Jagged documentary premiere (HBO)

FRIDAY, NOV. 19

3 am Blown Away: Christmas series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Cowboy Bebop series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Everybody Loves Natti docuseries premiere (Prime Video; all episodes)

3 am Extinct film premiere (Netflix)

3 am Foundation Season 1 finale (Apple TV+)

3 am The Great Season 2 premiere (Hulu; all episodes)

3 am Harriet the Spy series premiere (Apple TV+; first five episodes)

3 am King Richard film premiere (HBO Max)

3 am The Line docuseries premiere (Apple TV+; all episodes)

3 am The Morning Show Season 2 finale (Apple TV+)

3 am Oasis Knebworth 1996 concert film premiere (Paramount+)

3 am tick, tick…boom! film premiere (Netflix)

3 am The Wheel of Time series premiere (Prime Video; first three episodes)

8 pm A House on the Bayou film premiere (Epix)

8 pm Teen Titans Go!: A Doom Patrol Thanksgiving special premiere (Cartoon Network)

10 pm Real Time With Bill Maher Season 19 finale (HBO)

SATURDAY, NOV. 20

8 pm 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (HBO)

10 pm Arcane Season 1 finale (Netflix; last three episodes)

