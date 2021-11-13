TV Ratings: The Wall Improves NBC's Friday, S.W.A.T. and SmackDown Dip

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s The Wall resumed Season 4 on Friday with 2.3 million total viewers and a 0.3 demo rating — on par with its previous, September airings and improving on what Home Sweet Home had been averaging in the time slot (1.4 mil/0.2). Our Annual Renewal/ Cancellation Forecast!

ABC’s Shark Tank and 20/20 tied Fox’s SmackDown for the nightly demo win, while CBS’ Blue Bloods copped Friday’s largest audience.

All told….

ABC | Shark Tank (3.5 mil/0.5) dipped.

FOX | Friday Night SmackDown (2 mil/0.5) ticked down.

CBS | SWAT (4.7 mil/0.4) and Blue Bloods (5.8 mil/0.4) were both down a tenth i n the demo, while Magnum PI (5.2 mil/0.4) was steady.

THE CW | Nancy Drew (350K/0.0) improved on last week’s audience low.

