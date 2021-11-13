'All Too Well': Taylor Swift Performs the 10-Minute Hit on Saturday Night Live

RELATED STORIES SNL Video: Ted Cruz, Joe Rogan Check In on Vaxxed Big Bird

With her fifth turn as Saturday Night Live musical guest, Taylor Swift went big, by performing the full, 10-minute version of “All Too Well” — the same song she released a “short film” music video for this week, and which instantly went viral. (In fact, Swift performed on SNL in front of a large screen playing said video.)

Swift hinted as much during a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week, when she teased of her SNL plans, “What if… it was not two songs as much as it was one song that is the length of three songs?” (The new “All Too Well” is an extended update of the same song from Swift’s fourth studio album, Red, released in 2012.)

Watch the actual “All Too Well” short film below:

Released early Friday, the “All Too Well” short film stars Sadie Sink (Stranger Things) and Dylan O’Brien (Teen Wolf) as “Her” and “Him,” a seemingly picture-perfect young couple whose promising romance quickly falls apart, due to his uncaring behavior and then his abrupt ending of their relationship. The film — which began with a quote from Pablo Neruda that read, “Love is so short, forgetting is so long” — is meant to essentially chronicle Swift’s 2010, three-month relationship with film star Jake Gyllenhaal.