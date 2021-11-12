Willow's Got Jokes! Warwick Davis Teases (and Is Teased by) His Disney+ Series Castmates — WATCH

You have to understand — even if Warwick Davis doesn’t — that some of his co-stars from Disney+‘s upcoming Willow series weren’t even alive when the original fantasy film came out, wayyyy back in 1988. Every Disney+ Day Reveal

As part of Disney+ Day, which marks the second anniversary of the family-friendly streaming service’s launch, the video down below was released, in which Davis introduces us to his young younger castmates on the Lucasfilm series.

The ensemble includes Ruby Cruz (Mare of Easttown), who plays Kit, a princess whose twin brother was abducted; Erin Kellyman (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) as Jade, a servant who is on her way to becoming the best young warrior in the kingdom; Ellie Bamber (The Serpent) as Dove, a kitchen maid who proves she is the “chosen one”; Amer Chadha-Patel (The Third Day) as Boorman, a thief and liar who joins a quest in exchange for getting out of prison; Dempsey Bryk (Heartland) and Tony Revolori (Servant).

In fact, Davis and Kellyman both had roles in Solo: A Star Wars Story, which at one point becomes a bit of a digression.

Forget what you know, or think you know, and meet the young(er) cast of Willow. The Original Series is streaming in 2022 on #DisneyPlus. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/iUW7WpLd59 — Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021

The 1988 film starred Davis as the titular Willow Ufgood, a farmer who gets wrapped up in an epic journey to keep a much-sought-after infant girl out of the clutches of the evil Queen Bavmorda. He was joined on his journey by Madmartigan, a fighter played by Val Kilmer (Top Gun). The Disney+ continuation takes place two years after the events of the film, and will introduce the aforementioned new characters.

Though 30-plus years have passed since the film, and the series is only set two years later, Davis insists, “No, they’re not going to ‘Irishman‘ my face!”