Marvel Zombies, MCU Spider-Man Animated Series Ordered at Disney+, What If... ? Officially Renewed

In the same breath that it double-secret formally announced Season 2 of What If…?, Disney+ on Friday also unveiled its plans for two more animated Marvel series.

First up (and clearly taking a cue from the fifth episode of What If…?), Marvel Zombies is an animated series from Marvel Studios that “re-imagines the Marvel Universe as a new generation of heroes battle against an ever-spreading zombie scourge.” Bryan Andrews (What If…?, Men in Black: The Series) will direct.

Also in the pipeline is Spider-Man: Freshman Year, an animated series that follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming Spider-Man in the MCU, “with a journey unlike we’ve ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots.” Jeff Trammel (Craig of the Creek) will serve as head writer.

And yes, What If…?, as we all knew, will be back for Season 2. After enlisting the Guardians of the Multiverse to battle Infinity Ultron in Season 1, The Watcher (voiced by Geoffrey Wright) will return to “meet new heroes and explore more strange new worlds in the MCU’s ever-expanding Multiverse.” AC Bradley will again serve as head writer.

