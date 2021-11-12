Thursday Ratings: Sheldon and Rising Grey's Lead Non-NFL Fare, SVU Dips

RELATED STORIES Hawkeye Spinoff Echo Ordered to Series

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Young Sheldon and ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy led Thursday’s non-NFL fare in the demo, while NBC’s SVU dipped to season lows.

Fox’s Thursday Night Football coverage, with 8.1 million total viewers and a 2.1 demo rating, was up from last week’s fast nationals.

CBS | Young Sheldon (6.8 mil/0.7), United States of Al (4.6 mil/0.4), Ghosts (5 mil/0.5), B Positive (3.8 mil/0.4) and Bull (4 mil/0.3) all were steady in the demo while down a few eyeballs.

ABC | Station 19 (4.4 mil/0.6) and Big Sky (2.7 mil/0.3) were steady, while Grey’s (4.6 mil/0.7) ticked up to its second best numbers of the season.

NBC | The Blacklist (2.9 mil/0.3) and Organized Crime (2.9 mil/0.5) were steady, while SVU (3.6 mil/0.6) hit and tied season lows.

THE CW | Walker (880K/0.1) dropped some eyeballs, while Legacies (434K/0.1) added some.

