The Spiderwick Chronicles Series Adaptation Announced at Disney+

Disney+ is looking to crack open The Spiderwick Chronicles.

As part of Disney+ Day, which marks the second anniversary of the streaming service, a live-action series adaptation of The Spiderwick Chronicles, the series of children’s books by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black, was announced.

Described as a modern coming-of-age story combined with fantasy adventure, the Disney+ series will follow the Grace Family — twin brothers Jared and Simon, their sister Mallory, and mother Helen — as they move into their dilapidated ancestral home and begin to unravel a dark mystery about their great-great uncle who once discovered the secret and maybe foreboding faerie world existing parallel to their own.

Aron Eli Coleite will serve as showrunner and exec-produce alongside authors Black and DiTerlizzi, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, D.J. Goldberg and Julie Kane-Ritsch.

The first book in the series, The Field Guide, was published in 2003, and followed by The Seeing Stone (in 2003), Lucinda’s Secret (2003), The Ironwood Tree (2004) and The Wrath of Mulgarath (2004). A second series, Beyond the Spiderwick Chronicles, kicked off in 2007.

A movie with Freddie Highmore (playing the twins), Sarah Bolger (as Mallory) and Mary-Louise Parker (as Helen) was released in February 2008, and also starred Nick Nolte, Andrew McCarthy, David Strathairn and the voices of Martin Short and Seth Rogen.