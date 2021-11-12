NBC Awards Post-Super Bowl 56 Time Slot to Winter Olympics Coverage

NBC is doubling down on sports in 2022, passing its coveted post-Super Bowl LVI time slot over to its coverage of the Winter Olympics.

“We have the benefit and the luxury of [the Super Bowl] being right in the middle of the Olympics,” NBC Entertainment Networks chairman Frances Berwick told reporters on Friday, as it affords NBC two large platforms to promote its primetime slate. Berwick said it is not yet known what Olympic event(s) in particular will air after the Big Game.

Over the past decade, the show following the Super Bowl has averaged 24 million total viewers (in Live+Same Day tallies), making it a key scheduling decision for whichever network is hosting the game that year.

Recent leadouts have included the series premiere of CBS’ The Equalizer in 2021, the third season premiere of Fox’s The Masked Singer in 2020, the series premiere of CBS’ The World’s Best (RIP!) in 2019, the big Jack v. Crock-Pot episode of NBC’s This Is Us in 2018, and the series premiere of Fox’s 24: Legacy in 2017.

As previously reported, the Super Bowl LVI halftime show will feature performances from Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

Super Bowl LVI is being held on Sunday, Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.