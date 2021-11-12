Sneakerella Trailer: Fairy Tale Meets Super Fire Footwear in Disney+ Movie

Bibbidi Bobbidi… Shoes? Every Disney+ Day Reveal

As part of Disney+ Day, which marks the second anniversary of the streaming platform, Disney+ dropped the first trailer (above) for the new musical Sneakerella (premiering Friday, Feb. 18), which merges Cinderella with both hip-hop and sneaker culture and stars Chosen Jacobs (Castle Rock) and Lexi Underwood (Little Fires Everywhere).

Set in “the avant-garde street-sneaker subculture of New York City,” Sneakerella stars Jacobs as El, an aspiring sneaker designer from Queens who works as a stock boy in the shoe store that once belonged to his late mother.

El hides his artistic talent from his overburdened stepfather and two mean-spirited step-brothers who constantly stomp on any opportunity that comes his way. But when El meets Kira King (played by Underwood), the fiercely independent daughter of legendary basketball star and sneaker tycoon Darius King (four-time NBA Champion John Salley), sparks fly as the two bond over their mutual affinity for sneakers. And with a little nudge from his best friend and a sprinkle of Fairy Godfather magic, El finds the courage to use his talent to pursue his dream of becoming a “legit” designer in the footwear industry.

The cast also includes Devyn Nekoda (Backstage) as El’s best friend Sami; Juan Chioran (Reign) as El’s friendly neighbor Gustavo; Robyn Alomar (Utopia Falls) as Kira’s sister Liv; Bryan Terrell Clark (Queen Sugar) as El’s stepfather Trey; and Kolton Stewart (The Expanse) and Hayward Leach as El’s stepbrothers Zelly and Stacy.

Jane Startz (Ella Enchanted) and Rachel Watanabe-Batton (I Pity the Fool) serve as executive producers on the movie musical, while co-executive producer Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum (Ramona and Beezus) directed the film.