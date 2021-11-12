Predator Prequel Movie, Set 300 Years Ago in Comanche Nation, to Premiere on Hulu in Summer 2022

RELATED STORIES FX's Alien Series Likely to Bow in 2023

FX's Alien Series Likely to Bow in 2023 History of the World, Part II Ordered at Hulu

Did anyone have this on their Disney+ Day bingo card…?

On Friday morning as part of Disney+ Day, which marks the second anniversary of the streaming service, it was announced that Prey, an all-new entry in the Predator movie franchise, is on track for a Summer 2022 Hulu premiere.

Set in the world of the Comanche Nation 300 years ago (specifically, the year 1719), the action-thriller from 20th Century Studios follows Naru (played by Roswell, New Mexico‘s Amber Midthunder), a skilled warrior who fiercely protects her tribe against a highly evolved alien predator.

Dan Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane) is the director.

The original Predator movie starred Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carl Weathers and Jesse Ventura, and was released in 1987. It was followed by three sequels: Predator 2 (starring Danny Glover and Gary Busey), Predators (with Adrien brody, Alice Braga and Walton Goggins) and The Predator (starring Boyd Holbrook).

Additionally, the sci-fi/action film participated in the franchise mash-up Alien vs. Predator (in 2004) and the sequel Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem, plus assorted videogame ports.