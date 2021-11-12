TVLine Items: Corbin Bernsen Heads to City on a Hill, Bad Seed Sequel and More

Kevin Bacon is getting a mentor in Psych vet Corbin Bernsen, who will recur during Season 3 of Showtime’s City on a Hill, our sister site Deadline reports.

Bernsen will play Sinclair Dryden, a former FBI agent and mentor to Bacon’s character Jackie. He is described as an old money Beacon Hill socialite who hides a darker disposition underneath his charm. Bernsen most recently appeared on The Resident and is slated to reprise his role as Arnie Becker in ABC’s L.A. Law revival pilot.

Additionally, Joanne Kelly (Warehouse 13) and Ernie Hudson (Grace and Frankie) have also joined the crime drama in recurring gigs.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Lifetime has ordered a sequel to its 2018 movie The Bad Seed, with Mckenna Grace reprising her role as Emma and co-writing the script with her father, Ross Burge, and the 2018 film’s writer, Barbara Marshall.

* The Paramount+ animated series Harper House has been cancelled after one season, creator Brad Neely tweeted on Thursday. The family comedy — whose voice cast included Rhea Seehorn, Jason Lee and Tatiana Maslany — wrapped its 10-episode run on Nov. 4.

* Crime Scene, Netflix’s true crime docu-series, has been renewed for three seasons, the streaming service announced Friday. Season 1 focused on Elisa Lam’s death at the Cecil Hotel. Season 2, subtitled The Times Square Killer, will premiere on Wednesday, Dec. 29.

* Nickelodeon has renewed the live-action comedy Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan for a 20-episode third season. The series follows a family whose world is turned upside down when their nephew, hip-hop mogul-in-training Dylan (Dylan Gilmer), moves in unannounced.

* The Prime Video comedy special Yearly Departed has added Jane Fonda (Grace and Frankie), Chelsea Peretti (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Meg Stalter (Hacks), Dulcé Sloan (The Daily Show), Aparna Nancherla (The Great North) and X Mayo (The Daily Show) to its lineup, with Alessia Cara delivering a musical send-off to everything we are leaving behind this year.

