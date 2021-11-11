TVLine Items: Affair Vet's Mob Queens Role, It's Always Sunny Trailer and More

Ruth Wilson is turning into a mafioso wife: The Affair vet will star in an HBO limited series based on the Stitcher podcast Mob Queens, executive-produced by Lena Dunham (Girls), our sister site Variety reports.

The in-development project — co-written and directed by Dunham — follows real-life figure Anna Genovese (Wilson), who was the second wife of infamous crime boss Vito Genovese. In addition to being a fixture in the Village’s drag bar scene in the 1930s, Anna Genovese is also known for breaking Cosa Nostra law when she spilled about her husband’s illegal dealings in divorce hearings.

Wilson — whose other TV credits include His Dark Materials and Luther — will also serve as exec producer alongside Dunham and co-writer Dennis Lehane (The Outsider, Mr. Mercedes).

* Michael Ealy (Stumptown, Almost Human) has joined the Netflix limited series The Woman in the House as the ex-husband of Kristen Bell’s character, our sister site Deadline reports.

* HBO Max has renewed Selena + Chef for a fourth season. The final four episodes of Season 3 will be available to stream on Thursday, Nov. 11.

* FX’s limited series Class of ’09, about a class of FBI agents in a near future where the U.S. criminal justice system has been transformed by artificial intelligence, has added the follow actors to its cast, per Deadline: Raúl Castillo (Looking), Jake McDorman (The Right Stuff, Greek), Sepideh Moafi (The L Word: Generation Q), Brian J. Smith (Sense8), Jon Jon Briones (Ratched), Brooke Smith (Grey’s Anatomy) and Rosalind Eleazar (Master of None).

* FXX has released a trailer for It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 15, premiering Wednesday, Dec. 1:

