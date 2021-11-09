Squid Game Creator: 'There Will Indeed' Be a Season 2, [Spoiler] Will Return

Short of an official renewal announcement from Netflix, Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk, who wrote and directed all nine episodes of the hit Korean drama, is out there saying “there will indeed be a second season.” Your Next Squid Game: 17 Foreign Gems to Binge

“There will indeed be a second season,” Hwang told the Associated Press in a video posted Tuesday. “It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning process currently.”

Hwang as such didn’t share any details, other than to — SEASON 1 FINALE SPOILER ALERT! — “promise” that the last player standing at the close of the super-brutal Season 1, Seong Gi-hun (played by Lee Jung-jae), “will come back.”

Having decided in the closing seconds of Season 1 to not reunite with his daughter who had moved to the States but stay put in Korea to exact some sort of revenge against the organizers of the deadly games that he barely survived, Gi-hun in Season 2 will “do something for the world,” Hwang told the AP.

The Korean series about 456 people who are lured into playing (incredibly) deadly versions of children’s games stands as Netflix’s most sampled original series ever, having reached 142 million accounts in its first 28 days of release. (Netflix counts two minutes of any program as a “view.”) In doing so, Squid Game easily surpassed the period romance Bridgerton, which in its first four weeks was sampled by 82 million accounts.

Squid Game also has topped the all-encompassing Nielsen U.S. streaming ranking for the past two weeks, each time amassing more than 3 billion minutes viewed across its nine episodes.

Speaking with Vulture in late September, Bela Bajaria — Netflix’s Global TV chief — was “upbeat” about a formal renewal, though she said it would depend on Hwang’s schedule and interest. “He has a film and other things he’s working on,” Bajaria said. “We’re trying to figure out the right structure for him.”