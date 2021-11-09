One Piece Cast Revealed for Netflix's Live-Action Adaptation of Manga Series

Netflix is ready to set sail with its live-action adaptation of the popular pirate manga One Piece.

The streamer on Tuesday confirmed five of the actors bringing the series’ popular characters to life: Iñaki Godoy (Who Killed Sara?) will star as Monkey D. Luffy, alongside Mackenyu (Pacific Rim: Uprising) as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd (Fear Street) as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson (All Rise) as Usopp and Taz Skylar as Sanji.

“We are so excited to set sail with this amazing and talented cast!” executive producers Steven Maeda and Matt Owens said in a statement. “Finding the right people to pull off the looks, emotions, and actions of the iconic Straw Hats was a long and challenging (and fun!) process. Much like the search for the One Piece itself. But we have finally found the perfect fits! They have already begun working very hard to bring these characters to life. You will come to know and love them just as much as their manga counterparts. All of us can’t wait to show you what we’ve come up with! Onward to adventure!”

Adds manga author Eiichrio Oda, “We’ve been working with Netflix and Tomorrow Studios on the massive project that is the Hollywood live action series adaptation of One Piece! How many years has it been since it was announced, right? I know, I know! But rest assured we’ve been making steady progress all along! It’s not easy when you’re working with people from different cultures! But it’s precisely that process that can yield something special! For now, we’re able to announce the main cast! Rather, we need to hurry and announce it or else it’ll be leaked, apparently! Hilarious, lol. Their face, the size of their mouths and hands, their aura, the way they carry themselves, their voice, their acting skills, their height, the balance amongst the Straw Hat Crew, etc…! We decided on this cast after numerous discussions involving people around the world! These are the people who will be our Straw Hat Pirates! It’ll take a bit more time to get this show done, but we’ll continue to do our best to deliver a show that we’re confident will be enjoyed by everyone around the world! Look forward to more updates in the future!”

A co-production between Netflix and Tomorrow Studios, One Piece‘s 10-episode first season is being executive-produced by showrunner/writer Steven Maeda, writer Matt Owens, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios, and original author Eiichiro Oda.

Are you looking forward to Netflix’s live-action One Piece series? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.